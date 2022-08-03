Goulburn man to face sentencing for child abuse material charge

A Goulburn man will be sentenced after indicating a plea of guilty to a child abuse material charge.
The man fronted Goulburn Local Court on August 3 and did not dispute one charge of use carriage service to transmit/publish/promote child abuse material.
His lawyer Fahim Khan indicated his client's intention to plead guilty when the case is committed to sentence.
The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions told the court that one charge, identical to the first, had been withdrawn.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie confirmed the charge and set a date for the man to be formally sentenced.
"Today you have indicated a plea of guilty to an amended charge that between 12.30pm and 3.45pm on January 29 2022, in Goulburn, you used a carriage service to transmit/publish/promote child abuse material," she said.
"I now commit you for sentence in Goulburn District Court on September 5."
Bail continues.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
