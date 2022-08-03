Goulburn Post
Goulburn man to face sentencing for child abuse material charge

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
August 3 2022 - 7:10am
The man fronted Goulburn Local Court on August 3, 2022. Photo: Dominic Unwin

A Goulburn man will be sentenced after indicating a plea of guilty to a child abuse material charge.

