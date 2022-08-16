More than 100 cars are expected to cruise through Goulburn on Sunday, August 28 as the community is invited to show its support for Wakefield Park.
The 'Cruise for Wakefield' is aiming to show how many people the race track brings to Goulburn with those participating encouraged to spend money at local businesses on the day.
The Land and Environment Court recently upheld and added further restrictions to a conditional consent that would come into effect after Wakefield Park hosted more than four events per month.
Wakefield Park has argued that the restrictions would render their Braidwood Road facility "unviable."
Cruise organiser Tom Levien described the court decision as the "worst news possible" in a Facebook post.
"Which is why as an act of solidarity to Wakefield I have organised this event for everyone to attend, whether you drift, time attack, race motorcycles or anything in between," Mr Levien wrote.
Currently, the plan for those wishing to show support is to meet in Goulburn at 11am on Sunday, August 28. The exact location is yet to be decided.
Drivers will then spend a few hours in town before cruising to Wakefield Park in the early afternoon.
Wakefield Park volunteer Jess Nicholson, who is also helping to organise the cruise, said it was all about showing support for the community.
Ms Nicholson said if Wakefield Park was to shut down it would be "devastating".
"We want people to realise that if the venue goes, all these people aren't going to visit your town anymore," she said.
The cruise organisers emphasised that any antisocial behaviour would not be tolerated. They said they had engaged with local police and highway patrol to ensure everything went smoothly.
So far, a Facebook post sharing details of the cruise has been shared 156 times, with comments showing support from locals as well as people from out of town.
Nearly 3000 people have expressed interest on the event's Facebook page.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
