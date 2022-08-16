Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn community to show support with 'Cruise for Wakefield'

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated August 16 2022 - 5:51am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 'Cruise for Wakefield' has been planned for Sunday, August 28. Photo: Supplied.

More than 100 cars are expected to cruise through Goulburn on Sunday, August 28 as the community is invited to show its support for Wakefield Park.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.