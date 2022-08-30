Animal lovers at Ingenia Gardens Goulburn have doubled their fundraising goal on one of the sweetest days of the year.
Residents at the retirement village celebrated their annual RSPCA Cupcake Day on Tuesday (August 30) with treats provided for humans and animals alike.
Ingenia Gardens community manager Nicole Ingram said the residents had raised well over $1000 and were still counting donations.
The community had already boosted their original goal of $200 to $500.
"We do it for a love of animals," Ms Ingram said.
"The residents love to fundraise for the RSPCA; I think as people age and even start to live alone, the companionship of pets becomes incredibly important to them."
Even the cupcakes were decorated as animals for the special afternoon tea and 'schmackos' lined the designated dog treats table.
Ms Ingram said Ingenia Gardens was one of the only retirement villages in town that allowed residents to keep pets.
"A lot of them can't live without their pets," she said.
With 17 dogs, cats and birds in the village it's clear the residents are passionate about their furry and feathered friends.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
