Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Goulburn Mulwaree Athletics Club's Jessica Hassan earns young sports star of the week title

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated September 3 2022 - 7:13am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Hassan (blue) has been running out of her skin recently. Photo by Jenny Hassan.

We go to the track for this edition of young sports star of the week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.