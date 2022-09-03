We go to the track for this edition of young sports star of the week.
Jessica Hassan from the Goulburn Mulwaree Athletics Club has been killing it at the Combined Christian School (CSSA) State Athletics Carnival recently.
The 16-year-old won gold in the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m events at the Sydney Olympic Park.
Jessica, who specialises in middle and distance track events, joined little athletics when she was nine and is always chasing down new personal bests.
Her mother and coach Jenny said Jess was a incredible both on and off the track.
"She is a very hardworking young lady who sets big goals and then proceeds to work consistently towards them," Jenny said.
"She is a huge asset to the club as both an athlete and a positive role model for our younger participants.
"When she isn't competing or training, she assists the club by taking photos and by running our website and social media pages."
Jessica, who wants to achieve faster times, has achieved plenty in her young career already, including her highlight of qualifying for the Australian Track and Field Championships in 2021 and 2022.
She has already been the age champion at school, zone and regional levels numerous times and qualifies for state carnivals every year.
Jessica has also previously been selected to be a part of the Athletics ACT Emerging Athlete Program and the South East Sports Academy.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
