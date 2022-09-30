A collaborative exhibition has earned the Goulburn Regional Gallery an Imagine Awards nomination.
'Yours' led by Harriett Body brought together children and seniors from the community to collaborate in workshops over 12 months on a series of artworks that explored their connection with the environment.
Gallery director Yvette Dal Pozzo said the team was honoured to recognised among the finalists in the Innovation and Resilience category of the awards.
"The Imagine awards capture really well the intangible good that arts spread in the community and take a moment to recognise the institutions and artists who are really working in communities and effecting long-term change and empowerment and resilience," Ms Dal Pozzo said.
She said workshops ran over a year and it illustrated a significant investment in the vision of Ms Body where the completed works had a unifying theme, but bore the artistic signatures of the individual workshop members who helped put them together.
"It was a metaphor for connecting the generations - there was lots of symbolism of rings and circles, signifying the age of a tree, but also the age of a person and how that might change and develop."
Ms Dal Pozzo said the workshops provided an amazing social and creative outlet for young and old and she was thrilled to see inter-generational friendships flourish.
"It brought together an amazing cohort," she said, adding that the workshops helped open a doorway for people to recognise the arts as a warm and welcoming space.
Ms Dal Pozzo said 'Yours' had focused largely on the environment around Goulburn, its trees and how that shares a story with the "journey and trajectory" of the community.
"Harriett's program was particularly the nature in and around Goulburn and that connection with creativity, but also the environment."
The Gallery's current exhibition All light, all air, all space opened in July and runs until October 8.
The exhibition features works of seven prominent artists and prompts audiences to critically reflect on the current state of the environment and our relationship with the natural world .
Artists' works featured include Talia Linz Megan Cope, Bonita Ely, Rosalie Gascoigne, D Harding, Rebecca Mayo, and Cameron Robbins, the exhibition contains distinct links to the local environment whilst also engaging with a broader national conversation.
Ms Dal Pozzo said the exhibition was not intrinsically linked to the 'Yours' award nomination, but was by some measure an extension of those works with an emphasis on the local environment.
Spanning installation, sculpture, performance, drawing, assemblage and ephemeral art, All light, all air, all space posits our position as human beings within an intricate ecosystem of moving parts.
For details visit the gallery's exhibition page
The next exhibition to open later in October is dubbed Bright and will feature "jubilant colour" in a series of abstract works.
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
