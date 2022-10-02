Goulburn Post
Goulburn's Lilac City Festival Parade returns in 2022 after three-year absence

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated October 3 2022 - 5:41am, first published October 2 2022 - 8:30pm
The 2022 Lilac Queen Felicity Apps leading the Lilac City Festival Parade in a horse-drawn carriage. Picture by Sophie Bennett

The Lilac City Festival Parade returned on Sunday after a three-year absence due to COVID-19.

