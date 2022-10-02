The Lilac City Festival Parade returned on Sunday after a three-year absence due to COVID-19.
Lilac royals led the parade in a horse-drawn cart and miniature train, followed by colourful floats that cast a lilac haze along Auburn Street.
The motors of old cars and military vehicles could be heard grumbling down the street as the music of the marching band travelled through the crowd.
This year marked the Lilac City Festival's 71st anniversary and organisers adopted a seventies theme accordingly.
The Warrigal bus donned some 'flower power sunnies' while women atop an old flower-decorated caterpillar tractor shared peace symbols with the crowd.
Photos from the parades of the 1970s adorned shop windows, creating a nostalgic reflection between past and present as crowds cheered on the paraders.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
