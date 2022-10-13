Five classically trained singers will take the Hume Conservatorium stage for a performance exploring the concept of breath.
Luminescence Chamber Singers' artistic director AJ America said a breath could be and mean many different things.
"Breath is the thread that runs through everything," she said.
"In some moments this is very literal and in others it is perhaps more abstract."
The Luminescence Chamber's classically trained ensemble of singers will perform a range of music, crossing genres and boundaries.
"No good comes from drawing lines in the sand between genres and declaring one worthier than the next," Ms America said.
"All of us love performing music from all times and places."
The performance includes music by Pink Floyd, Florence and the Machine, Brenda Gifford, Connor D'Netto, Dan Walker, Machaut and Gesualdo.
The group was unable to perform during the COVID-19 lockdowns.
"It was a difficult time for musicians and arts organisations [and] we are very glad to be back on tour and singing for live audiences," Ms America said.
Conservatorium CEO George Brenen said the Luminescence Chamber Singers was one of Australia's best vocal groups.
"For anyone studying or interested in the power of singing and the human voice, this will be an exciting performance," Mr Brenen said.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
