Community and women's sport are the focus of two funding grant rounds from the NSW Government.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman said the Local Sport Grant Program provides for grants of up to $10,000 for community sporting clubs.
Meanwhile, funding is also being made available for the modernisation of sporting clubs for inclusion of women and girls.
Female Friendly Sport Facilities and Lighting Upgrades Program allows for grants of up to $500,000 to help transform local sport facilities into safer and more inclusive venues.
"Community sport is a vital part of the social fabric of the Goulburn Region," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"This funding will help modernise facilities for local clubs, which will help get more women and girls to participate in community sport and recreation activities.
"This investment in our community will also support local jobs, which will grow the economy and help secure a brighter future for the people of NSW."
Ms Tuckerman said the Local Sport grant program would also allow for local groups to boost participation or install upgrades to modernise facilities.
Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said the female friendly sport facilities program will deliver female-friendly change rooms, amenities and lighting upgrades, which is one of the biggest barriers that prevent women and girls from participating in sport.
"Community sport is where it all begins and we know the number of female players is soaring. This program will give them the facilities to complement their aspirations," Mr Henskens said.
Mr Henskens said there were 830 Local Sport grant recipients this year and the government were looking for applications that will "improve facilities, enhance accessibility and hold new and exciting events and development programs that engage people of all ages and abilities".
"We want more people playing sport in our State, which is why we're growing participation and helping people boost their budget through programs like the Active Kids voucher program," Mr Henskens said.
Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said the female friendly facilities program was a game changer for women's sport in NSW.
"When women and girls feel comfortable they are more likely to stick with their chosen sport. This helps local clubs keep existing player and inspires the next generation of female sporting stars," Mrs Taylor said.
More information for both grant programs is available online.
