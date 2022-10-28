Goulburn will play host to Australia's Ag Day this November.
Started by the National Farmers Federation, the Ag Day is celebrated annually and this year will head to Goulburn as part of recognition for the importance of agriculture in the Southern Inlands.
This year's Ag Day will be hosted by Regional Development Australia Southern Inland (RDASI) with the theme of the gala dinner to be 'Innovation in Ag' on November 25.
'Innovation in Ag' brings together a wonderful line up of guest speakers to discuss innovation in agriculture, including food security, biosecurity and high-tech ag solutions, along with farmers who are leading the way in sustainable farming.
Guest speakers include Robyn Alders, honorary professor and chair of the NSW Farmers - Upper Lachlan branch, Mick Keogh - deputy chair and Agricultural Commissioner ACCC, Cressida Cains, owner and director of the Pecora Group and founder of Dairy Cocoon.
Other key guests include Georgie and Belinda Kelly sustainable wool producers from Rugby Pastoral Co. Carolina Merriman, chair of the NSW Farmers - Yass branch, Jen Medway Penrose Pastoral Co. manager, regional tech hub and Darren Price, CEO/Director of Price Rural.
Region group editor Genevieve Jacobs will be emcee for the night.
"RDASI is so proud to have the amazing calibre of speakers participating in our conference this year," RDASI CEO Carisa Wells said.
"Innovation in farming is vital for the future of our agriculture sector and being able to present this information within our region in an honour."
Following the day conference, a gala dinner and charity auction will be held featuring guest speaker Tim Lee, a well-known Landline journalist, ag historian and farmer.
"Tim Lee is a powerhouse in the ag community. He's a journalist, historian, farmer, writer and traveller, well respected in his fields and one of Australia's most well-known faces," RDASI chair Rowena Abbey said.
"To have Tim attend our dinner is a real coup."
Don't miss out on celebrating Ag Day 2022 at the Innovation in Ag conference at Grace Millsom Function Centre, Goulburn.
Tickets are on sale now at www.rdasi.org.au/agday
