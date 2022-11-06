Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Multinational waste giant Veolia admits to another breach at Tarago's Woodlawn site

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated November 6 2022 - 12:01pm, first published 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tarago residents against the incinerator from left Fiona Jefferey, Austin McLennan and Paige Davis. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

I don't think people in the Canberra region realise that the pollution from the incinerator could impact air and water quality of the entire region. It was bad enough with the 2019 bushfires. Imagine poor air quality every day for 30 years.

- Former community consultative member Cid Riley

Multinational waste-handling giant Veolia has admitted to breaching environmental guidelines at its Woodlawn facility near Tarago just days before releasing its environmental impact study promoting a huge $600 million expansion of the operation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.