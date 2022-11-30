Tarago District Men's Shed - $3,500 towards the purchase of a new band saw and safety items for the shed.



Table Tennis Goulburn - $14,004 to finish lining the table tennis Hall on Sports Way.



Braidwood Preschool Association Incorporated - $33,873 in support of the Braidwood Preschool extension project which will provide an additional 20 preschool places each day.



Crookwell Progress Association - $6,588 to recover, restore and reinstall four memorial gates in Crookwell Memorial Park in time for ANZAC Day 2023.



Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway Inc - $7,811 to purchase three new defibrillators for the station and public areas.



Pat Cullen Reserve Development Group - $26,422 towards the extension of Kiamma Creek walkway by 20-25 metres and the installation of a new barbecue and shelter.



Cerebral Palsy Alliance Nowra - $15,848 to provide new resources for the Nowra service including a rehabilitation treadmill, parallel bars, gross motor package and walking frame.



Oberon Showground Land Managers - $4,899 to provide a new mower for showground maintenance.



Southern Highlands Croquet Club - $7,057 to purchase a new croquet court mower for grounds maintenance.



The Salvation Army Goulburn - $6,442 to purchase new community catering equipment to support the Nourish Body and Soul program.



Balmoral Village Association Inc - $6,000 for the Balmoral Village Hall storage project.



SDN Crookwell Preschool - $7,625 for the installation of two new shade sails.



Goulburn Rural Fire Brigade - $7,249 to provide new video conferencing equipment for training.



The Oaks Historical Society Inc - $22,517 to redevelop the barbecue grounds and install new fencing at the Wollondilly Heritage Centre and Museum.



Marine Rescue NSW (Jervis Bay unit) - $20,000 to support the purchase of a jet ski for use as an emergency rescue support craft.



Bowral Men's Shed - $3,376 to purchase a new woodturning lathe.



Murramarang Community Garden Inc - $5,000 towards raising the communal gardening plots.



Cancer Council NSW - $5,000 in support of Goulburn Relay for Life.

