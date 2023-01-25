Goulburn Post
Andy Wood to run for Shooters, Fishers and Farmers in Goulburn state election

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated January 27 2023 - 11:57am, first published January 25 2023 - 11:25am
Andy Wood and Robert Borsak at Wakefield Park on January 25 announcing Mr Wood as a Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate for the Seat of Goulburn.

The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party has taken aim at the major parties as it unveiled Goulburn Mulwaree Councillor Andy Wood as its contender for the state election.

