Upper Lachlan Shire Council general manager Colleen Worthy tendered her resignation at the Extraordinary Meeting of council on January 23.
Ms Worthy will finish up on March 4 and said the decision was made with a heavy heart but that she needed to prioritise her personal family commitments.
"My husband has not been able to be with me much of this year, working away from Crookwell, and my 92-year-old mother living alone in Sydney needs more support," she said.
"I also see my two grandchildren less than I would like to and need to direct my focus to my home."
Ms Worthy was appointed to the position of General Manager in January 2020.
In a baptism of fire, her term in that position coincided with 11 declared disasters along with the national COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's been a very busy period but it gave me the opportunity to see first-hand just how resilient and supportive the people of the Shire are," she said.
"They have been especially welcoming to me and I will always appreciate that experience."
In her time at Upper Lachlan Shire Council, Ms Worthy oversaw the organisation's restructure, the development of major events and the commencement of the Multi-purpose Aquatic and Activities Centre.
"There are projects I am very proud to have completed, and some that I wasn't able to see through to fruition in my time here," she said.
"But I have been fortunate to work with incredibly dedicated and inspirational staff who have, in testing times, continued to work above and beyond what's required of them, and I know they will accomplish many more great things for the Shire."
Director of Environment and Planning, Alex Waldron will act as General Manager while the recruitment process for a new general manager is under way.
