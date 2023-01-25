Goulburn Post
Upper Lachlan Shire general manager Colleen Worthy retires

Updated January 27 2023 - 11:57am, first published January 25 2023 - 1:44pm
Upper Lachlan Shire Council general manager Colleen Worthy has tendered her resignation, to finish on March 4. Picture supplied.

Upper Lachlan Shire Council general manager Colleen Worthy tendered her resignation at the Extraordinary Meeting of council on January 23.

