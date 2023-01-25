If you're new to Goulburn, recently retired or just looking for something to do in your spare time - then the Hobby expo is for you.
On Saturday, February 4 at 3pm, Goulburn Mulwaree Library will be hosting the Love Your Weekends - Hobbies Expo.
The expo is an excellent opportunity to discover a new hobby, meet new people, and get involved! Representatives from a wide range of local hobby and interest groups will be in attendance, showcasing their organisation and how you can get involved.
Head along for a free afternoon tea and a chat and find your next hobby or passion project.
You can get involved with a local garden or beekeeping club, arts and craft group, theatre group, motorcycle club, environmental organisation, volunteering group, and many more.
Volunteers from the Country Women's Association will be providing scones jam and cream, and hot drinks will be available.
"Our hobbies expo is a fantastic way to showcase all the amazing local groups in Goulburn, and we're excited to have so many of them in one place at the same time," the library's adult programs coordinator, Monique Hayes said.
"This is a wonderful opportunity for people to find a new hobby and join one or more of these great local groups. Goulburn Library is excited to be helping people make connections and find something they love to do."
The hobbies expo will take place in the Library and is open to all members of the public from 3 - 5pm. This is a free event and bookings can be made at events.humanitix.com/hobbies-expo or by contacting the Library on (02) 4823 4435.
Handweavers and Spinners Goulburn
Lieder Theatre
Lambert Karate and Fitness
Goulburn District Beekeepers
Classic Riders Club Goulburn
Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Company
Goulburn Fellowship of Australian Writers
Goulburn Argyle Garden Club
Creative Space
International Volunteers for Peace
Friends of Goulburn Historic Cemetries
FROGS Landcare
Gallery on Track
Goulburn Field Naturalists Society
MHS Remembrance Museum
Goulburn Bonsai Society
Jewellery and Small Sculpture classes
Goulburn Croquet Club
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.