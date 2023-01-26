Large parts of Australia will experience above average temperatures until April, the latest climate outlook shows.
With La Nina weakening and a return of El Nino as early as June, weather patterns are changing.
In some parts of Australia there's a more than 80 per cent chance maximum temperatures will be warmer than the median, including for large parts of Western Australia and South Australia, the Queensland coast, Tasmania, northern parts of the Northern Territory.
In other parts of those states and territories, the chance of warmer than median maximums remains above 60 per cent.
The Bureau of Meteorology's climate outlook for for February to April also shows below-median maximum temperatures are likely (greater than 60 per cent chance) for the central, coastal areas of NSW.
Nights are likely to be warmer than usual across most areas.
During the three-month period, below-median rainfall is likely (greater than 60 per cent chance) for parts of western and southern Australia.
IN OTHER NEWS
Above-median rainfall is moderately likely (around 60 per cent chance) for small parts of eastern Australia.
BoM senior hydrologist Dr Paul Feikema said higher than usual stream flows are forecast to continue for much of the north and east.
"With more rain likely in areas with wet soils, high river flows and wet dams the risk of flooding remains," he said.
La Nina is easing in the tropical Pacific Ocean and is likely to end in February.
"Even as La Nina weakens it will continue to influence our weather and climate for some months," Dr Feikema said.
"This includes increasing the likelihood of tropical cyclones in our region. Severe storms and active monsoon bursts do occur at this time of year."
There's an increased risk of more heatwaves which adds to fire danger risk.
"Recent wet conditions have led to abundant growth and that can also increase the risk of grass fires," Dr Feikema said.
I'm a breaking news reporter for Australian Community Media's 100+ newspapers across the country. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a breaking news reporter for Australian Community Media's 100+ newspapers across the country. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.