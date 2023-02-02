John Lennon was the 'voice of a generation', and Imagine and so many other albums and songs remain poignant and relevant to multiple generations today.
Iconic Australian actor and musician John Waters and co-creator and musical director Stewart D'Arrietta will bring their latest interpretation of Lennon's music The John Lennon Songbook in Concert, to the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on February 24 at 7.30pm.
Waters and D'Arrietta have explored their relationship with Lennon's music for 30 years in many incarnations of the Glass Onion theatre show. The duo is backed by the fabulous Liverpool Band, who have toured the world with them, interpreting Lennon's genius to great acclaim.
Waters said the new show was less 'theatrical' than Glass Onion and brings with it its own new energy. With an overwhelmingly positive response to the new show, Waters and D'Arrietta are enjoying the on-stage freedom that comes from doing a concert of songs where they can perform as themselves.
"The Songbook is in essence a band gig, and a more intimate style of bringing these incredible songs to new and returning audiences," Waters said.
"We do it in our own way, and it gives us a more personal interaction with our audience, which is such a happy and direct vibe."
Goulburn Performing Arts Centre Manager, Raina Savage said "with an intimate take on classic hits, including the Imagine album favourites, this iconic show is Lennon like you've never heard before. All the songs you love, and even some you didn't know you did, in a dynamic show for all the generations".
Waters said, "It feels like we're all finally getting together again. For two years the whole world has had to stop, and now that we have the chance to congregate and celebrate, we need something like this. I know I do."
To purchase tickets go to: https://www.goulburnpac.com.au/Events-directory/The-John-Lennon-Songbook visit the Box Office, or call 02 4823 4999 Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm.
