Police raid rural property over alleged cannabis operation

Police have dismantled what's been alleged to be a "sophisticated" cannabis set up on a property near Marulan.
Officers attached to the Monaro Region Enforcement Squad and the Hume Police District conducted a search warrant at a property on Jerrara Road, Marulan at 9am on Tuesday, February 7, a spokeswoman said.
Police have not released details on the extent of the alleged operation. However RFS was called to the property at 11am, some 6km from the Hume Highway junction, to burn off material.
Neighbours reported smoke emanating from the property.
Police said two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested later nearby and were assisting police with their inquiries.
More details as they come to hand
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
