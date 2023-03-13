More than 500 show-goers were sent back in time as jousting and an array of medieval demonstrations took centre stage at the 2023 Tarago show.
The crowd were treated to cracking weather and wacky and wonderful show activities on Sunday, March 5, much to the delight of publicity officer, Jenni Cole.
"The weather turned it on for us, it was nice and warm," Ms Cole said.
"We tried to have it [jousting] for last year, but it was too wet for the horses."
Alongside jousting, mounted archery, combat and skill at arms displays also drew guests along, provided by locals Liberty and Rodney Deaman who were happy to have their medieval events featured.
The tug-of-war brought about fierce rivalries and peak competitiveness, as the women claimed the title for the second year in a row.
The old faithful pavilion events also delighted guests, while the tomato and sao speed-eating competition, part of the Tarago tomato tourney, was hotly contested.
"We had heaps of entrants in the adults category this year and the two finalists were brother and sister.
"I think they were hungry," Ms Cole laughed.
The work of students from Tarago Primary, Tarago Preschool and Windellama Primary also featured as part of the tourney, with gorgeous artworks on display.
Farm animals also featured heavily, with alpaca shearing demonstrations, farm yard animal petting, including a deer, and the cow pat lotto selling 400 tickets as punters put their hopes in well-directed dung.
This year's lotto event came with a twist, with the 'pat' supplied by a farm animal in disguise.
"This year we had a unicorn incognito," Ms Cole said.
The lucky winner walked away with a cool $1000, with prizes aplenty across all show events thanks to generous local sponsorship.
'Collectors Corner' provided a unique element Ms Cole noted other shows didn't often include, as collections of telephones, wooden eggs, coloured glass and an array of bric-a-brac peaked the interest of show-goers.
The Tarago Women's Shed ran the 'Nail it home' competition - hammering a nail into a sleeper with the least number of strikes.
"The woman won it in two strikes and the fella slammed the nail into the sleeper in one strike," Ms Cole said.
"It was very successful this year, just seeing the crowds watching the jousting was great."
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
