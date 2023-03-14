An extreme fire danger will apply across the Southern Region on Thursday, March 16.
Parts of the region, encompassing Goulburn Mulwaree, Upper Lachlan, Queanbeyan Palerang and Yass Valley, are expected to reach 32 and 33 degrees, with wind gusting up to 55km/h in the morning and easing in the afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler said a total fire ban would apply.
"The main thing is to report all fires and take all measures to protect life and property. Have a bushfire survival plan in place and know what you will do in the event of an outbreak," he said.
ALSO READ:
Mr Butler said high fire danger ratings would also apply over the weekend.
High fuel loads are still posing a challenge.
"Across the Southern Tablelands we are looking at variable fuel loads. Around Yass, it is drier than the Upper Lachlan Shire. We've received some rain but it's not enough to lower the risk, so fires can start very quickly if you're undertaking hot work," Mr Butler said.
The fire danger period is supposed to end on March 31 but authorities will assess whether there's a need for extension. This is dependent on fire ratings and fuel loads across the district.
Regardless, the new fire rating system will apply all year round and RFS crews will be on standby.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.