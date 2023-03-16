Update Thursday 9.15pm
Wind is dropping slightly on the Curraweela fire ground but the blaze remains at emergency level.
It stands at 2490 hectares.
RFS public information officer, Lachlan Gilchrist, said crews continued to protect properties and spotting was occurring.
"It is not running as hard but we are nowhere near downgrading the fire," he said.
An "enormous resource" of 200 firefighters in 52 appliances, heavy plant and strike teams will work through the night.
The area west of Jerrong Road remains a concern and crews are ready to act when the fire passes into more accessible country.
"There's an opportunity for some containment around Jerrong Road but we know we're in for a difficult few days," Mr Gilchrist said.
"The temperature is forecast to reach almost 40 degrees on Sunday. It is challenging weather and we're making sure we're well resourced with swing shifts and replacements."
The RFS is aware of homes and sheds lost in the blaze but will make a fuller assessment overnight and on Friday.
Craigs Road landowner, Adrian Muhlsimmer said a home near him, on the Taralga Road, had been destroyed.
The RFS is hoping to bring in additional aviation support on Friday, including a Chinook helicopter and a Blackhawk.
"We are throwing a very heavily weighted aviation resource at the fire tomorrow because we think that will be one of the better days. Whether we reach containment remains to be seen. We still have a few days ahead where people need to remain vigilant," Mr Gilchrist said.
An extreme fire danger rating will apply on Friday.
Update Thursday 7.40pm
The Taralga Showground has been opened as an evacuation centre for people with animals affected by the Curraweela fire.
Upper Lachlan Shire Council advises that Local Land Services are waiting there to assist, but people will need to stay with their animals
The Crookwell Services Club (Ph. 4832 1265) has also been set up as the evacuation centre. For those who are displaced, accommodation will be sourced.
Update Thursday 6.15pm
The Curraweela fire is rapidly spreading into heavily timbered country in the Wiaborough reserve, east of Craigs Road.
It now stands at 2148 hectares, eight hours after its breakout.
The emergency alert remains in place and the RFS advises that if you are in the Curraweela area of Craigs Road, Jerrong Road and Wombeyan Caves Road, you are in danger. It is now too late to leave. Seek shelter now inside a solid structure such as a house.
The blaze earlier crossed the Taralga Road and is burning towards Jerrong Road and Wombeyan Caves Road.
RFS public information officer, Lachlan Gilchrist, said the Wombeyan Caves camp ground was potentially under threat but National Parks had advised there were no campers there.
The blaze was "burning intensely" in the Wiarborough Reserve, which was inaccessible to ground crews. Aerial appliances are attacking this area.
"There is a lot of fuel on the ground. It's clear that whatever fuel was cleared in the 2019/20 Green Wattle Creek fire and through hazard reduction, a lot has come back due to heavy rain," Mr Gilchrist said.
"It is highlighting the awful situation we're in now, where conditions are absolutely volatile."
Crews are protecting properties rather than attacking the fire front, due to conditions.
Mr Gilchrist said some sheds had been lost but he couldn't confirm whether homes had been destroyed.
Police have door knocked in the area and advised people to leave.
Some 145 firefighters are being bolstered by strike teams en route from Lake George and Bathurst. These include heavy appliances.
Mr Gilchrist said crews would be replenished overnight. Temperatures are dropping but not the wind speed, making for challenging conditions. A slight reduction in wind speed is expected overnight but the RFS says conditions will remain extreme into Friday and the weekend.
Update Thursday 4.15pm
The RFS advised that the fire at Curraweela is unlikely to be contained in coming hours due to hot, dry and windy conditions.
It now stands at 633 hectares.
Crews are in property protection mode. An RFS spokeswoman said there had been unconfirmed reports of property losses but the type would not be known until crews could check on Friday.
A total 140 firefighters in 35 vehicles are battling the blaze.
More water-bombing aircraft are inbound, taking the total to seven. They include a large airtanker and the "Marie Bashir.'
Road closures are in place at Taralga Road, Taralga, Wombeyan Caves Road and at Abercrombie River bridge.
Essential Energy also advised of a power outage to 91 homes in the Curraweela area due to downed powerlines.
"(Our) crews are currently unable to access the area and determine the extent of the damage due to the burning fires," a spokesman said.
"Essential Energy is working closely with the RFS and will commence repairs as soon as it is deemed safe to do so."
The provider cannot provide an estimated time of restoration, however crews are preparing resources to respond as soon as safely possible.
Update Thursday 3pm
The fire at Curraweela has gone to emergency level.
"If you are in the Curraweela area between Craigs Road and Jerrong Road, you are in danger. It is now too late to leave. Seek shelter now inside a solid structure such as a house," the RFS advises.
People on the Taralga Road, Old Station Creek Road and Craigs Road area are also advised they are in danger and to seek shelter now.
The blaze has grown to 254 hectares. An RFS spokeswoman said three homes were under initial threat with the prospect of another 20 in danger.
The RFS has received reports that three structures, believed to be sheds, have been destroyed. Crews are protecting properties as much as possible.
More than 80 firefighters remain on the scene, with more inbound. Three aircraft, including the large 'Bird Dog' are water bombing.
It is burning east through grassland, towards Jerrong Road, fanned by westerly wind gusts up to 50km/h. The blaze has crossed Taralga Road.
Police have closed the Taralga to Oberon Road.
Jerrong Road resident, Anne Capplis, said her husband, Brendan, was fighting the fire and had advised her to be ready to leave.
From her home 5km away she could see thick plumes of smoke.
"I've moved the cows somewhere safe and the car is packed and ready to go," she said.
Aerial water bombers are tackling an out of control blaze near Taralga.
A fire, which broke out just after 11am on Craigs Road, Curraweela, some 20km north of Taralga and 35km northeast of Crookwell, has moved from advice to watch and act level.
An RFS spokeswoman said it had so far burnt 60 hectares and was moving east, fanned by strong westerly winds.
A number of properties to the north and northeast, in the vicinity of Craigs Road and Taralga Road, are under threat. RFS operational officer, Mitchell Butler, said nine homes and hay and machinery sheds were in the line of fire.
Twenty RFS crews, comprising 80 personnel are on scene.
Two fixed wing aircraft from Cowra and a Blackhawk from Orange are water bombing. A 'Bird Dog' and large air tanker from Richmond are also en route.
The fire started in grassland and was moving into dense scrub, with one to two-metre flames," Mr Butler said.
"Its intensity is increasing due to the fuel load," he said.
"Crews are working hard to contain it but the wind is making it difficult."
The wind speed was 20km/h at 12.30 but has increased.
Crews are protecting properties but if landholders are unprepared, the RFS advises them to leave now.
More to come
