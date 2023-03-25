Wendy Tuckerman says she's disappointed the coalition has lost government after 12 years.
The Goulburn MP of the past four years is also in a tight fight with Labor's Michael Pilbrow for the seat.
At close of counting on Saturday, Mrs Tuckerman was sitting on 11,330 primary votes (39.64pc) to Mr Pilbrow on 10,220 (35.76pc).
READ MORE:
On a two-candidate preferred basis, the Liberals had captured 11,255 primary votes (50.33pc) to Labor's 11,106 (49.67pc).
Just over 50 per cent of the 57,607 votes in the electorate have been counted.
In a speech to supporters at Goulburn's Astor Hotel, Mrs Tuckerman said she was "swimming against the tide."
"We're just going to have to wait and see how we go but traditionally pre-poll and postal votes go in our favour. I think that's what we're hanging on," she said.
A total 17,976 lodged an early ballot. By close of counting Saturday, there were still more than 16,000 of these to count.
She conceded the party had "struggled from the get go" in Goulburn with several controversial issues and winning the seat was harder with her 3.1 per cent margin. Labor has progressively narrowed the Liberals' margin from 26 per cent over the past two elections.
ALSO READ: The human cost of COVID-19 border closures
Mrs Tuckerman she'd opposed large-scale solar on Goulburn's door-step and Veolia's proposed waste to energy facility at Tarago, despite the government's support of these technologies.
The party had taken a "hit" in some of the Southern Highland booths, including Moss Vale and Bundanoon.
"Whether that's the teal factor that the council was in administration, we'll need to look through and work out why," she said.
Statewide, Mrs Tuckerman said it was sad to lose government and described outgoing Premier Dominic Perrottet as a "visionary and brave leader."
The defeat means she will lose her local government ministerial portfolio.
"Obviously there was still more reform I wanted to achieve. That's the sad part because...you like to make a difference," she said.
"We had quite a bit we wanted to do in terms of misconduct reform but we'll have to see where that lands when Parliament resumes."
But she believed another term beyond 12 years was "always a big ask."
"I agree the Liberal brand has some work to do and it was pointed out to me in polling at the start of the campaign that it wasn't great, even though mine was good. That's due to some enormous work over the past four years. It may pay off, it may not," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"Controversies" within the government and the retirement of senior ministers had also contributed to the overall result.
Mrs Tuckerman said even if in opposition she would continue to be a voice for the electorate and work to ensure that election commitments, like Goulburn's Wakefield Park raceway re-opening and a Riding for Disabled equine centre were delivered.
Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post, and here for the Southern Highland News.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here for the Highlands and here for the Tablelands. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.