Two Wollongong women have moved closer to finding their own rural romances following Monday night's premiere of Farmer Wants a Wife.
Farmer Brad, a crop and cattle farmer from Cootamundra, chose 25-year-old nurse Christina - and four other women - to join him on his farm after a round of speed dating.
Viewers only caught a brief glimpse of Christina's first meeting with the 32-year-old, but she obviously made enough of an impression that Farmer Brad was encouraged to explore the possibility of a future with her.
"Straight away, she sorta blew me away," Farmer Brad said.
"She's a pretty bubbly personality, which I really like."
Meanwhile, Olivia, a 24-year-old administration officer, caught the eye of Bookham cattle and sheep farmer Matt, 23, and gained an invite back to his property.
Olivia told Farmer Matt that she had been dating for a year and a half, trying to figure out what she liked in a person, but had so far been unsuccessful.
"But then I did see you, and I thought you seemed really great," Olivia said.
Away from Farmer Matt, she admitted that she hoped there was some chemistry.
And it seems there was, with Farmer Matt saying: "I thought Olivia was striking, absolutely striking.
"Like she's absolutely stunning, you know, and really good to have that personality meld really well."
Viewers will find out on Tuesday whether the third of the Wollongong women appearing on this year's season of the popular reality show - Cassandra, a 30-year-old public servant - has ignited a spark with Farmer David, 29, an apple farmer from Pozieres in Queensland.
Farmer Wants a Wife airs on 7.
