Under the cover of a foggy darkness they assembled dozens at a time to Belmore Park to honour Anzac Day.
Around 2000 people descended on the dawn service, standing in respectful silence throughout.
Flowers of the Forest rang out from the bagpipes and drums bellowed in time.
Goulburn Cadets stood vigil over the service as the cataphract party.
Then. against a blue-lit backdrop of the Soldiers Club, RSL sub branch president Mal Ritchie spoke eloquently to the masses before Paul Davey delivered a prayer.
Ava Hambley presented the address where she spoke of the "hardships and sacrifices" Goulburn had made in support of Australia's war efforts.
Wreaths were laid by dignitaries including Mayor Peter Walker, State and Federal MPs Wendy Tuckerman and Angus Taylor.
Tim Holmes from the Veterans MC laid a wreath alongside various service men and women. Officers from NSW Police and Corrections NSW also paid their respects by laying wreaths.
The Last Post played before a minute of silence, then Reveille and the National Anthems of Australia and New Zealand.
The flags of both nations were raised before the service was concluded with the Soldiers Club opening its doors for a shotgun breakfast.
