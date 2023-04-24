Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Anzac Day dawn service 2023 | photos

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated April 25 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 6:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Under the cover of a foggy darkness they assembled dozens at a time to Belmore Park to honour Anzac Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Deputy Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.