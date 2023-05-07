The cold temperatures didn't prevent people from spending a day in Tallong for the town's biggest event of the year.
The Tallong Apple Day Festival on Sunday, May 7 featured many events including pig racing, a pie eating contest thanks to Trappers Bakery, ice skating and medieval battles.
Event coordinator Christine Wursten said her and her business partner Terry put in a huge effort to bring people back after losing two years to the pandemic.
All money raised on the day went towards upcoming community projects including additions to the Tallong Memorial Park.
Check out the best pictures from the day.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
