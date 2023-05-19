St Saviours Cathedral played host to Goulburn's Volunteer Expo on May 19.
Organisations including community radio, history groups and more came together to encourage people to try their hand at volunteering.
As part of volunteer week celebrations, more than 20 clubs from across the region had representation at the historic cathedral to share a little bit of what they do.
The expo has been running for nearly 10 years and is designed to promote volunteering as well as registering not-for-profit organisations looking for volunteer assistance.
RAMfm manager Dianne Hammond said it was important that people could come together to discuss all things Goulburn.
"I think it's really vital that the general community has a voice so we can share our stories," Ms Hammond said.
But it wasn't just looking for more members, the Bungonia and District Historical society was there to promote their upcoming heritage trail sign tours.
Anne Wigan, one of the head organisers for the establishment says she is excited for the events they have planned for the rest of the year.
"There is so much history in the region and our tours take people who attend the events on a long walk down the region's memory lane," Ms Wigan said.
Outside of getting yourself on air or exploring the natural and historic surrounds volunteer groups from all walks of life had a presence including the SES, the Goulburn Show Society, Quota Club, VIEW Club as well as the Girl Guides of Australia.
The volunteer expo was proudly supported by the Goulburn Mulwaree Council.
