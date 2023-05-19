Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Mulwaree council hosts expo to encourage volunteer work

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated May 19 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

St Saviours Cathedral played host to Goulburn's Volunteer Expo on May 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.