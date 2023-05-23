A 43-year-old Goulburn woman who was charged following an alleged armed robbery on Monday, May 23 will appear in court today.
According to the Hume Police District Facebook page the woman entered a licensed premises on Auburn Street at about 3pm and allegedly threatened staff with a knife, demanding cash before fleeing.
The staff were not physically injured and following inquiries by officers a 43-year-old woman was immediately arrested at the intersection of Clifford Street and Bourke Street, Goulburn.
She was taken to Goulburn Police Station and charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon.
The woman was refused bail to appear before Goulburn Local Court on Tuesday, May 23 May.
