Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Million Paws Walk returns to Goulburn's Seiffert Oval for 2023

Updated May 25 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 11:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There will pooches aplenty out and about as the Million Paws Walk returns to Goulburn's Seiffert Oval this Sunday, May 28. File picture.
There will pooches aplenty out and about as the Million Paws Walk returns to Goulburn's Seiffert Oval this Sunday, May 28. File picture.

Playful pooches will be out in force this weekend when the Million Paws Walk returns to Goulburn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.