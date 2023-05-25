Playful pooches will be out in force this weekend when the Million Paws Walk returns to Goulburn.
This will be the first time the walk has been back on since 2019 and organisers are keen to welcome everyone in support of the RSPCA.
Everyone is encouraged to join in for a great family and dog-friendly day of fun, while helping raise vital funds for animals in need.
The walk is being held by the RSPCA Goulburn Supporter Group.
"We are looking forward to welcoming the people of Goulburn District to our first Million Paws Walk since 2019," organisers said online.
Registrations open at 10am and the 2.5km walk will kick off at 11am at Seiffert Oval on Sunday, May 28.
Sunday is forecast to have a daytime top of just 11, but be mostly sunny throughout for Goulburn.
"It should be a great day for all dog lovers," organisers said.
"We will be having free vet checks by local supporting vets, coffee and icecream vans for refreshments and a variety of stalls."
There will also be a Million Paws Walk raffle with some great prizes to be drawn throughout the day.
Officials said all the proceeds from the event go towards helping the community and its pets.
"It's set to be a tail-waggingly good day for the whole family, so register now and get ready to put on your walking shoes for a fun day out with the pooch and family," organisers said.
Registrations are $18 for adults and $10 for children or concession holders. Family bookings are also available for $30.
Wristbands and welcome packets are not being mailed out this year, but instead a virtual ticket will be provided via email on signup.
Parking is available along Faithfull Street and surrounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.