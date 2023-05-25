More than $7000 was delivered to 'Goulburn's best kept secret', Tirrannaville public school this morning.
The cheque was delivered by children's charity, The Variety as a part of The 2023 Variety NSW Bash across on behalf of more than 100 bashers and 300 colourful cars.
From NRL teams to Toy Story themed, there wasn't a boring car in the lot.
Also read:
The gloomy morning and rain couldn't dampen the spirits of the community coming together for a breakfast and presentation by school principal Jessica Pryor who thanked not only the charity but also the volunteers that helped fund the event.
"We're a small school of only 11 students, we're known as Goulburn's best kept secret and I know the kids have had a great morning, one they won't forget," Ms Pryor said to the crown of more than 50 attendees.
The age of the students range from ages five to 11.
The event was organised with the charity by Kelly Pockock and Sybil Lucas.
"I want to thank the generosity of Goulburn Woolworths, Bakers Delight and Kennards who have assisted us in providing a breakfast for the members of the community and as a way to thank The Variety bash for their funding, Ms Pryor said.
The cheque of $7,060 was presented to the children and principle and will contribute to laptops for the children as well as a new marquee for the school.
Along with the donation and breakfast, attendees participated in a raffle with prizes donated by local artists with winners including The Flintstones themed car and Peppa Pig.
The 2023 Variety NSW Bash will wrap up their week long drive around NSW on Saturday, May 27 at the Newcastle foreshore.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.