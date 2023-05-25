Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

The Variety Bash Convoy drives to Tirrannaville school with a gift

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated May 26 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 9:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than $7000 was delivered to 'Goulburn's best kept secret', Tirrannaville public school this morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.