Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Photos: Snow and earthy leaves made this autumn memorable

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
Updated May 31 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We are saying goodbye to the first half of the year, but also saying hello to winter, which some can argue arrived earlier than planned this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.