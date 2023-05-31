We are saying goodbye to the first half of the year, but also saying hello to winter, which some can argue arrived earlier than planned this year.
While Goulburn was graced with the earthy hues of falling leaves, which are always a stunning sight, that was not all.
Apart from the temperature drops before June 1, there was also another element that is considered quintessentially winter.
The region was treated to snow earlier in May, which inspired many to grab their cameras.
Data from Goulburn reveals the coldest day there was on May 19 with -5.9°C, with 14 days in May experiencing temperatures below zero.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
