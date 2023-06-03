Residents from a section of Waminda's Aged Care facility were evacuated on Saturday, June 3, following a small fire.
NSW Fire and Rescue deputy captain, Scott Rowley, said crews were called to the outbreak in a room of the dementia wing just after 11am.
He said it appeared a box of tissues had been lit and the fire spread to the curtains and a wall. However staff extinguished it before crews arrived.
"The staff did a fantastic job," Mr Rowley said.
Some 11 residents in the wing were evacuated to another area of the facility, with police assistance. Ambulance attended as a precaution but Sergeant Wes Hanrahan said no-one was injured or suffered smoke inhalation.
Two NSW Fire and Rescue crews were assisted by one RFS brigade.
Mr Rowley said firefighters stayed at the scene for more than two hours. They used a gas detector to ensure the area was rendered safe for residents' and staff return.
Sergeant Hanrahan said residents returned to their rooms after about one hour.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
