Plans are afoot to have Goulburn recognised for its motorsport history.
"When you hear Bathurst, you think of a big race ... when you hear Tamworth, you think of a music festival ... When you hear Goulburn, you think cold, a jail and a big sheep," Chamber of Commerce president Darrell Weekes tells the massed crowd.
"I want people to think of Goulburn as the historic place of Grand Prix racing of this country," Mr Weekes said."
On June 23, 1924, 139 riders participated in the first motorcycle Grand Prix at what is now known as the Goulburn Motorcycle club.
Plans are now underway for a three-day celebration of that inaugural Grand Prix, to go ahead over three days in June 2024, culminating in a re-enactment of that original circuit ride where as many as 1000 bike riders are expected to take part.
Classic Riders Club of Goulburn secretary, Dale Towell said a lot of credit was due to Wayne Adams, who researched the history for his book 'The Racing Boys'.
"And it is thanks to Wayne for his countless years of research and dedication that makes us able to say Goulburn was host to the first official motorcycle Grand Prix in Australia," Ms Towell said.
"From the early pioneer days to the 1930s, Goulburn was the centre of motorcycle racing in NSW."
Ms Towell said as with many things there had been some contention over who had held the first Grand Prix, but that Goulburn's ride in June of 1924 was the first to be sanctioned by the Auto Cycle Union of NSW, giving Australia's oldest inland city the bragging rights.
"The district would see five tourist trophy races and one Grand Prix ... It is this grand prix that brings us together today."
Friday, June 23 was a coming together of minds to plan the centenary event starting next year, which organisers hope will run in perpetuity.
Motorcycle Club president Richard Toparis said Goulburn also had the bragging rights to Australia's oldest MC.
"We were established in 1911 and [it is the] longest running motorcycle club in the country," Mr Toparis said.
"Motorcycling in any form is a sport that all participants are extremely passionate about, some people might say obsessive.
"It's a sporting activity that brings people of all ages together and I think that's why it's so important.
"We are proud to say that our club has a membership for all ages including young riders that aren't even at school yet But we also have riders right through to nearly as old as the event is."
"We want to create an event to make Goulburn proud."
Goulburn Mulwaree Council CEO Aaron Johansson echoed the sentiment and said it was great to bring the celebrations.
"Motorsport is in our DNA, it is terrific that at the 100-year anniversary, the event will be celebrated in Goulburn," Mr Johansson said.
Mr Weekes then thanked the Goulburn Mulwaree Council for their support and expressed his hopes for the future before concluding Friday's event.
"This event is going to put Goulburn on the map as the birthplace of motorcycle Grand Prix racing, not just in Australia but in the southern hemisphere," Mr Weekes concluded.
