Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'It is pretty special': Why Canberra Raiders captain Jarrod Croker gives fans his headgear

Chris Dutton
Caden Helmers
By Chris Dutton, and Caden Helmers
Updated June 7 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jarrod Croker can laugh about it now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.