Double demerits will be enforced for the King's Birthday long weekend across NSW.
Operation King's Birthday will start at 12.01am on June 9, and end at 11.59pm on June 12.
The NSW Police Force has joined Transport NSW to launch an operation to target excessive speed, alcohol and drug driving, fatigue, seatbelt and distracted driving, to prevent road trauma over the long weekend.
Double demerit points will apply for speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt, and motorcycle helmet offences.
"Many people will be undertaking long distance driving to see family and friends and I would like to remind them to ensure they have had sufficient rest before undertaking these journeys. If your feeling fatigued, don't fight it just pull up and have a sleep or swap drivers," acting assistant commissioner David Waddell said.
"Driving fatigued is just as dangerous as driving impaired under the influence of alcohol and drug use which we will also be targeting.
A total of 148 people have been killed on NSW roads this year, he said.
Transport for NSW chief of the centre for road safety, Bernard Carlon said it was critical to plan a trip and drive to the conditions this long weekend.
"We encourage anyone getting behind the wheel of a motor vehicle this weekend to give yourself plenty of time, stay focused on the road, wear your seatbelt, and don't drink and drive," he said.
"It's not just your life you are endangering, it's the lives of others."
People can plan their trip by downloading the Live Traffic NSW app, visiting livetraffic.com, calling 132 701, or using the TfNSW journey planning tool myjourneynsw.info.
People are urged to report motorists engaged in dangerous driving to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
