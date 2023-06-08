Goulburn Post
Crookwell pharmacist Brydie explains why the 60 Day Dispensing policy will negatively impact the community

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated June 9 2023 - 4:54pm, first published June 8 2023 - 3:54pm
The team at Harts Pharmacy. Keeley Hearn, Jacklyn Dawson, Sharelle Warren, Danielle Butt, Brydie McDonald (Owner), Narelle Kensit, Marcia Dunn, Amanda Kemp, Kerry Leighton (Pharmacist) Image supplied.
Australians can soon expect shorter trading hours, less services, worsening medicine shortages and closures of local pharmacies.

