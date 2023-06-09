One of the town's most notable footy players is reaching a massive milestone tonight and plenty of footy fans are keen to see the star live in action.
Jarrod Croker plays his 300th game for the Canberra Raiders at GIO Stadium from 6pm and Goulburn Mulwaree Councillor Bob Kirk and about 200 from the Goulburn Junior Stockmen will be among the spectators.
Mayor Peter Walker congratulated the 32-year-old on his achievements ahead of the match against the New Zealand Warriors and said Goulburn was very lucky to have him.
"You were at the Raiders ever since you ran out of the Workers Arena as a youngster and you now join a very elite group of players in Canberra," Cr Walker said.
"You are an ambassador for Goulburn and when you come back here, you go to the schools, the kids admire you and you always give them time."
Cr Kirk is a tragic South Sydney Rabbitohs supporter, but he too, wanted to support Croker on his big day.
"He's had a great career and it will be a very notable evening," he said.
Croker has consistently been a star performer, not only for the Raiders but in the NRL, and Cr Kirk said it was unfortunate for him to not be given the opportunity to play in at least one State Of Origin match.
"Everybody goes through their highs and lows, but he's had some stellar years," he said.
"He was constantly the highest points scorer, always featured in some wonderful wins and you would think attention must have been drawn to him by his selectors.
"I think he's very unfortunate to be never given the honour of playing Origin, but only so many outside backs can play in one side."
Jarrod Croker has been named in the centres, will captain the side and will be the 19th player to play 300 matches at the one club.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
