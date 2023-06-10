Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

New Zealand Warriors spoil the Jarrod Croker party for the Canberra Raiders

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 10 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A win wasn't to be for Jarrod Croker in his 300th NRL game. Picture by Keegan Carroll
A win wasn't to be for Jarrod Croker in his 300th NRL game. Picture by Keegan Carroll

This wasn't how it was meant to end - the massive week to celebrate Jarrod Croker's 300th NRL game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.