Gunning wind farm injects $45,000 into community projects

ACCIONA has held a morning tea in Gunning for the community projects the wind farm is supporting this year.
Organisers said the wind farm was getting behind 13 community groups and organisations this year with $45,000 in funding.
This year includes support for the 1st Gunning Scout Group that will use the funding to make upgrades to their community hall, which is also used by other community groups in the district.
"We extend our sincere congratulations to the successful organisations who have received funding through the 2023 Sponsorship Program," ACCIONA Energia's senior community engagement manager Dominic Luddy said.
The Gunning District Landcare are another recipient of funding who aim to use the grant to establish a bush care group.
"We are honoured to continue to support outstanding initiatives that align with our vision of promoting sustainability, community development and social wellbeing," Mr Luddy said.
"ACCIONA Energa is committed to delivering benefits to the communities local to our wind farms."
Since starting in 2011 the Gunning Wind Farm community sponsorship program has funded over $119,000 worth of projects and community organisations in the local area.
The morning tea is held every year to recognise community groups that are recipients of support from the Gunning Wind Farm Sponsorship Program
More information on the Gunning Wind Farm can be found at the website https://www.acciona.com.au/gunning/
