Gunning wind farm injects $45,000 into community projects

Updated July 5 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 2:14pm
Dominic Luddy from ACCIONA presents community grants from the Gunning Wind Farm to successful applicants at a morning tea at the Old Coach Stables.
ACCIONA has held a morning tea in Gunning for the community projects the wind farm is supporting this year.

