Vietnam Veterans Day is always special, but this year's was even more memorable.
Up to 70 people attended Goulburn's commemorations at Belmore Park on Saturday, August 19, marking the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War's end.
The family of Raymond Cox, who was one of seven Goulburn people killed during the war, was present at the event.
"We had nine sisters, but he was the only brother," brother Keith Cox said.
"I was in the first lot of conscriptions and I missed out, but he was in the second one.
"We were all sad he went to the endless war we shouldn't have gone to because we would never have won."
Raymond's family visits his grave all the time at Governor's Hill.
Brian Warren, who was rewarded with the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2021 for his service to veterans, was one of many at the Goulburn Soldiers Club after the commemoration and said "it was good to come down to remember the blokes who did go and those who didn't come back".
Also at the club was Robin Harris who should have been in the Battle of Long Tan, but he was in hospital at the time.
"I was sick with the fever, so I missed out on being in the battle," Mr Harris said.
Goulburn RSL Sub Branch president and Vietnam War veteran Mal Ritchie hosted proceedings and explained the importance of the occasion.
"The day is to remember those personnel who served in the Vietnam War," Mr Ritchie said.
"This year is particularly special because it marks the 50th anniversary of the war ending."
He also said the nurses involved in the war deserved to be mentioned.
"Australia sent 50,000 personnel to serve in South Vietnam and surround waters between 1962 and 1973, but those often overlooked were the female nurses who served during the conflict," he said.
"Some went overseas to treat casualties on the frontline while many dealt with the wounded who were later sent back home.
"The first group of Australian Army Nurses of the Eighth Field Ambulance Corp were deployed to Vietnam in May, 1967, including Goulburn nurses Terrie Roche, Colleen Mealy, Margaret Ahern and Amy Pittendreigh.
"These four nurses undertook a tour of 12 months and were playfully dubbed the 'fab four'.
"Before leaving, the nurses did not receive any specific training or practical information to prepare them for what lay ahead.
"They would be performing nursing duties in a primitive and tropical war zone.
"All were dedicated, devoted and served with great courage, resilience and resourcefulness."
