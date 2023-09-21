Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Marulan water supply to be fluoridated

Updated September 21 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marulan's water supply will be fluoridated as part of the new water treatment plan following support from residents and medical bodies. File photo.
Marulan's water supply will be fluoridated as part of the new water treatment plan following support from residents and medical bodies. File photo.

The new Marulan Water Treatment Plant will include fluoridation of the town's drinking supply.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.