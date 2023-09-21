Marulan water supply to be fluoridated

The new Marulan Water Treatment Plant will include fluoridation of the town's drinking supply.
The concept design for the plant is currently being completed, with a replacement plant to be constructed next to the existing one.
This upgrade provides an opportunity to install fluoridation equipment and begin fluoridating the Marulan town water supply, which is currently not fluoridated.
Goulburn town water has been fluoridated since 1956, and approximately 93 per cent of NSW's population connected to town water have access to fluoridated water.
The National Health and Medical Research Council, Australian Dental Association, Australian Medical Association, Public Health Association of Australia, the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, and the World Health Organisation support fluoridation of town water supplies.
Council provided a survey to residents of Marulan, which returned largely positive response to fluoridating the water supply.
Given that support and the advice of medical bodies, staff supported the fluoridation ahead of the councillors voting on September 19.
A motion to include fluoridation was carried and council will proceed with the design for the plant in line with that support.
Council will work with NSW Health to obtain the necessary approvals for future operation.
