SongMakers holiday workshop in Goulburn for two days

September 28 2023 - 12:24pm
Young musicians, songwriters and producers will get a chance to collaborate and record demos as part of a SongMakers workshop October 3-4. File Photo.
Young Goulburn musicians are encouraged to apply for the upcoming SongMakers Spring Holiday program.

