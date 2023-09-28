Young Goulburn musicians are encouraged to apply for the upcoming SongMakers Spring Holiday program.
The free two-day program will give musicians, songwriters and budding producers between 16 and 21 the chance to write songs collaboratively and produce demo recordings.
Participants gain an insight into the workings of the music industry, while being guided by industry professionals KLP, Tim Commandeur and Audius.
"We are absolutely thrilled to take our holiday program workshops around NSW again," SongMakers national program mananger Katie Wighton said.
"Our first two years of workshops were met with such enthusiasm and we can't wait to hear the songs that come out of this round."
A research agency look at the holiday program revealed that 90 per cent of participants said the songwriting program "improves their mood consistent with evidence that shows arts participation can be a vital tool for protecting the wellbeing of young people."
A previous holiday program participant told organisers it was the best decision they had made as it gave them a clear vision of the opportunities to get into the industry.
"SongMakers has been a massive part of my music journey," they said.
These workshops are made possible by the recent funding from Create NSW and the Office of Regional Youth.
The NSW Government's Holiday Break Grant delivers free creative workshops for young people in regional NSW.
The SongMakers workshop will run October 3-4 between 10am and 4pm each day at the Hume Conservatorium.
Anyone interested in registering can sign up online.
