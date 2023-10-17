The Southern Highlands is a mecca for talented creatives including world-class artists, sculptors, photographers and potters.
The 2023 Southern Highlands Arts Trail promises to be the most exciting and inspiring experience for artists and art lovers to date with 63 local creatives participating.
READ MORE:
It's a unique "destination experience" attracting visitors from far and wide to the Wingecarribee over two weekends in November.
A Wingecarribee Council spokesperson announced earlier this week that after nine years as a participating artist Elizabeth Burton had been selected as this year's Arts Trail ambassador.
"The talented Elizabeth Burton is delighted to have been named," the spokesperson said.
"An award winning artist and printmaker, she has exhibited and taught workshops in Australia and Italy for the past 30 years."
Ms Burton told the Southern Highland News the Southern Highlands Arts Trail had an outstanding reputation.
"It's a privilege to open my studio this year as official ambassador," Ms Burton said.
"The Arts Trail is known for offering visitors the opportunity to step into the studios and work spaces of local artists and artisans skilled in a range of crafts from printmaking to pottery, painting to textiles and watercolour to woodwork.
"We can't wait to again welcome art lovers into the Southern Highlands arts community," she said.
Ngununggula director Megan Monte, Southern Tablelands Arts [STA] executive director Rose Marin, and representatives from Destination Southern Highlands and Wingecarribee Shire Council will curate the event.
"STA are proud to support the Southern Highlands Arts Trail as a fabulous local event that supports local creatives by providing a fabulous opportunity to purchase art straight from the artists," Ms Marin said.
"The variety and quality of work on offer makes the Southern Highlands Arts trail a must for anyone keen on enriching their spaces with locally made art."
Wingecarribee Council says the Arts Trail is a wonderful incentive to residents and tourists alike.
"Spend time exploring the stunning Southern Highlands landscapes during spring," Council's spokesperson said.
"There are myriad cafes, restaurants and wineries to enjoy along the way."
A printed and digital map will be available from the Southern Highlands Visitor Information Centre's website and artsfile.com.au. The Arts Trail is on Saturday, November 4, Sunday, November 5, Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12.
For weekly updates on all that's happening across our shire join Council's Your Shire e-news.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here for the Highlands and here for the Tablelands. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.