Southern Highlands Arts Trail 2023 ambassador is Elizabeth Burton

By Staff Reporters
October 17 2023 - 11:44am
Highlands Arts Trail ambassador Elizabeth Burton. Picture supplied.
The Southern Highlands is a mecca for talented creatives including world-class artists, sculptors, photographers and potters.

