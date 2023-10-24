Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

South Coast rattled by small earthquake near Cobargo, felt up to 30km away

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated October 25 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Screen shot of Geoscience Australia's Earthquakes@GA map indicating the number of 'Felt reports' submitted for Tuesday night's earthquake at Quaama.
Screen shot of Geoscience Australia's Earthquakes@GA map indicating the number of 'Felt reports' submitted for Tuesday night's earthquake at Quaama.

As if the Cobargo and Quaama area hasn't had enough to deal with of late, a small earthquake shook the region on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.