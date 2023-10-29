A total fire ban is in place across the Southern Ranges on Monday, October 30.
The RFS has declared an extreme rating for the area which includes Goulburn Mulwaree, Upper Lachlan, Yass Valley and Queanbeyan Palerang council areas.
Hot, dry and windy weather is forecast for most of the state, the RFS says.
A total fire ban means no fires out in the open. A total fire ban helps limit the potential of fires developing.
During a Total Fire Ban you cannot light, maintain or use a fire in the open, or to carry out any activity in the open that causes, or is likely to cause, a fire.
General purpose hot works (such as welding, grinding or gas cutting or any activity that produces a spark or flame) are not to be done in the open.
People should have a fire plan in place, know where they will go in the event of an outbreak, what they will take and where they will go.
