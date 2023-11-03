Straight Track gets closer to reality

A multi-million dollar upgrade to the Goulburn greyhound track is a step closer after Greyhound Racing NSW lodged its final documents in the Development Application with the local council on November 3.
Just a week after the progressive club staged its annual feature, the Ladbrokes Goulburn Cup, GRNSW confirmed that the final flood modelling and traffic report had been lodged with Goulburn Mulwaree Council, as well as responses to the council's requests for information (RFIs).
GRNSW also confirmed that it has fulfilled the community consultation process. Pending approval, GRNSW and the Goulburn club are set to begin work on what would be the state's second TAB straight track.
"It's an exciting time and we've got some big plans for Goulburn, we're looking at some prize money increases on our features, but also looking forward to getting that Straight Track done early in the New Year," said Goulburn Greyhound Club manager Patrick Day.
"We've come a long way. We only had our first TAB race back in 2012, so we have come a long way to where we've got to now with the $50,000 Southern Stars, the $40,000 Group 3 Ladbrokes Goulburn Cup and the $25,000 Fireball, so we're getting stronger and stronger every year. And once the Straight Track is built we would love to put on a straight feature and we'll be part of the national straight track championship hopefully. There was the big announcement last year about the straight track here in Goulburn and some trainers anticipated that big development and they've made the move down here, so it was a bold statement from them, and everyone will be pleased to see it happen.
"To have a new straight track here at Goulburn will be good for racing and good for the region and community as well, and we have to always remember the safety aspects. It will be good for welfare, cleaner racing, better outcomes, and it should be exciting."
Despite being the only TAB track in the Southern Inland region, the area still adds impressively to the NSW economy each year, generating $17.2 million in value-added contribution towards the gross state product.
Goulburn would join Richmond as the second NSW club to offer straight track racing. Since opening in April 2021, the Richmond Straight Track has proven popular with participants. It hosts weekly meetings, usually comprising full 12-race cards, and is an indication that there is a clear appetite for another straight track in the state.
Goulburn's big day saw Victorian trainer Anthony Azzopardi take out the Fireball Final with Packham Silk. Azzopardi won the event with Myrniong and All back in 2018 and has had much success at the track, winning the Goulburn Cup in 2015 with Let it Develop, and also the $50,000 Southern Stars final earlier this year with Big Daddy.
The feature on the day the Goulburn Cup went to Nowra trainer Chris O'Brien whose speedster Quantifiable led throughout and held off all challengers to take home the $40,000 prize.
Also in attendance was new GRNSW board member and local, Louise Wakefield, who not only presented the cup to Quantifiable's connections but also got to meet dual Goulburn Cup winner Wow.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
