Straight Track gets closer to reality

By Michael Cowley
November 3 2023 - 11:30am
Danielle Matic and champion sprinter Wow meet new GRNSW board member Louise Wakefield. Picture supplied
A multi-million dollar upgrade to the Goulburn greyhound track is a step closer after Greyhound Racing NSW lodged its final documents in the Development Application with the local council on November 3.

