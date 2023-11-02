Goulburn Post
Rocky Hill War Memorial calls on Goulburn residents for Vietnam War era memories

By Staff Reporters
November 2 2023 - 1:34pm
Hoa Long, Vietnam, 1967. Picture supplied.
Rocky Hill War Memorial Museum will be holding an exhibition on local experiences of the Vietnam War, opening April 2024.

