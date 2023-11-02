Rocky Hill War Memorial Museum will be holding an exhibition on local experiences of the Vietnam War, opening April 2024.
A museum spokesperson said staff were currently working to gather personal accounts of the Vietnam era from Goulburn and District Service Personnel, or people who lived in Goulburn and surrounding districts during the war.
READ MORE:
"The Vietnam War was the first conflict to be televised into peoples' homes - and it was fought alongside tumultuous social and cultural change," the spokesperson said.
"If you were a conscript or an enlistee; a conscientious objector; a family member of a service person; an anti-war protestor; or have any key memories of living in Goulburn during the war - we are interested in hearing from you.
"The way in which your memories are managed will be determined by you and with sensitivity," the spokesperson said.
Participating residents have the option of remaining anonymous if they wish.
"You can embargo your memories to be made available at a future date," the spokesperson said.
"You can also share your memories as part of the exhibition."
One of the key roles of the museum is to capture and tell local stories.
All memories deposited will be preserved into the future, and where permission is given, will be shared with people who research family or regional war history.
There are several ways in which you can share your story. Via an oral history interview, by submitting a written memory, or by donating photos, memorabilia or military objects.
For more information or to register your interest, please contact staff at Rocky Hill War Memorial Museum on 4823 4842 which is open from 10am to 4pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays. Or email: museums@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.