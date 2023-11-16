Goulburn Post
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

15 Refugee Women Walk from Sydney to Parliament House via Goulburn to highlight flawed Fast Track process

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated November 16 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 2:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
15 refugee women of Tamil and Iranian backgrounds complete a Refugee Women Walk from Sydney to Parliament House in Canberra. Picture supplied.
15 refugee women of Tamil and Iranian backgrounds complete a Refugee Women Walk from Sydney to Parliament House in Canberra. Picture supplied.

Earlier this week a group of 15 refugee women of Tamil and Iranian backgrounds completed a Refugee Women Walk from Sydney to Parliament House via Goulburn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.