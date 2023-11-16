Earlier this week a group of 15 refugee women of Tamil and Iranian backgrounds completed a Refugee Women Walk from Sydney to Parliament House via Goulburn.
The women were all processed through what they describe as a "flawed" Fast Track process, introduced by the previous Australian Liberal Government.
The women say they were happy when the Australian Labor Party (ALP) agreed that the Fast Track process did not provide for a fair, thorough and robust assessment process, for persons seeking asylum.
"When the ALP came into power on May 21, 2022 we celebrated knowing that our life in limbo for the past 10 years was about to change," Kavya Susinthiran said.
"We are humbly requesting that the Albanese Labor Government grant us and other 10,000 plus refugees an opportunity to seek permanent protection under a fair process.
"We women and our families are genuine refugees who have made significant contributions to our local communities and employment across many service sectors, but do not have permanent visas enabling equal rights and access to essential social services," she said.
Ms Susinthiran came to Australia as a teenager. She has been here for over 10 years, and is the mother of two children.
"My family had to flee Sri Lanka because of imminent danger to our family," she said.
"As a teenager I came here and I completed my HSC but I couldn't go to university because I was considered an international student and they told me I had to pay the international student fee. My aim was to be a psychologist but I wasn't able to complete my studies."
Without a permanent visa, she concerned about being deported back to her country. She is also unable to secure permanent work.
Ms Susinthiran says the Fast Track process doesn't work and isn't fair.
From Auburn in Sydney, her children are also considered refugees, despite being born into Australia. As a result they don't have access to Medicare.
"My older daughter was born in 2019 and she has a three month visa that we can reapply for. However, my youngest child, who was born prematurely at 36 weeks, doesn't have a visa or Medicare."
When she was born her daughter was covered by Medicare for two weeks and was able to have her first vaccination. However, she is now due her second vaccination, but without Medicare Ms Susinthiran is unable to provide for this.
"Our children do not have access to HECS to attain higher education in TAFE or University and many feel helpless," she said.
"Though we have been law abiding, held jobs, paid taxes and contributed to the economy, we languish under temporary visa conditions. Our greatest concern is that we face an uncertain future and fear of being deported back to countries where we face persecution."
It is some 530 days since the Australian Labor Party came into power and the women are pleading with the government to implement their pre-election promise, as soon as possible.
