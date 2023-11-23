Goulburn to Crookwell Road re-opens after three-car crash

Police have advised that the Goulburn to Crookwell Road has re-opened following the earlier three-car crash.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said a woman aged in her fifties was airlifted to Canberra Hospital from Goulburn Airport with significant leg and chest injuries.
She was transported to the airport by road ambulance.
A woman will be airlifted to hospital following the three-car collision on Crookwell Road.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said a woman, aged in her fifties, was being taken by road ambulance to Goulburn airport, where she will be airlifted by helicopter to hospital. Her destination is not known at this stage.
The woman was trapped in one of the vehicles and had to be freed by Police Rescue. She was treated for leg, hip and abdominal injuries.
The spokesman said paramedics assessed three other people at the scene but did not require hospitalisation.
The road remains closed and tow-vehicles are in attendance.
The Goulburn to Crookwell Road is closed at Kingsdale due to a multiple car-crash.
Emergency services, including Police Rescue, were called to the scene, some 12km from Goulburn, at 8.15am.
A police media spokeswoman said the three-car crash occurred 2km from Marble Hill Road. One person is trapped.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said multiple paramedics were on scene. They area assessing four patients, including a woman trapped in her vehicle. She is being treated for leg, hip and abdominal injuries.
A rescue helicopter has been deployed.
Police said traffic was banked up for several kilometres and traffic diversions were in place.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.