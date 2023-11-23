Goulburn Post
Friday, 24 November 2023
Updated

Goulburn to Crookwell road re-opens after multiple car crash

Louise Thrower
Louise Thrower
Updated November 24 2023 - 10:34am, first published 9:07am
Goulburn to Crookwell Road re-opens after three-car crash
Goulburn to Crookwell Road re-opens after three-car crash

Update 10.20am

Police have advised that the Goulburn to Crookwell Road has re-opened following the earlier three-car crash.

Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

