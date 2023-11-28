Members of the Public Health First community group have asked that NSW Health Minister Ryan Park order an immediate stay on refurbishment works at the Milton Park wing of Bowral and District Hospital.
The group says completion of the Milton Park works will prevent any further development and expansion of the hospital.
"We are asking for the planned work on the Milton Park Ward to be stopped," Public Health First spokesperson Edna Carmichael said.
"We believed it is a sensible and practical action that the minister could undertake in view of the community's concerns around the abandoning of the 2016 Masterplan."
The group is also calling for the development of a new Clinical Services Plan (CSP) using data from the 2021 census.
"The South-East Reginal Plan population forecasts up to and beyond 2041, accounting for the broad drawing area that the hospital services and the pressures on Campbelltown and Liverpool hospitals in relation to the population explosion this region will see," Ms Carmichael said.
According to Public Health First works proceeding on the site do not address the 2017 CSP, which they say should be the foundation for any refurbishment and construction.
"The 2017 CSP draws on population growth from the 2011 Census, making the forecasts of growth outdated and unreliable," Ms Carmichael said.
"The most logical expansion of the hospital should be to complete the construction of the L shaped southern wing of the original Stage One masterplan."
If not stopped the Milton Park works will prevent further development and leave pathology and medical imaging isolated from the Clinical Services Building and ED, according to Public Health First.
"Any gutting of this building, presently occurring, would naturally occur for a demolition and this action (stop work order) may prevent a waste of funds in the future," Ms Carmichael said.
"As the end of the year approaches there would naturally be a break in work onsite. This would allow contractors to focus on the outpatients build and may result in an earlier completion date."
The group has also requested support from Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman and Wollondilly MP Judy Hannan.
"We want a better deal," Ms Carmichael said.
"We think the money being spent is wasteful. We think the hospital is only marginally better off and this includes before any development took place."
Southern Highland News previously approached Mr Park for comment.
A spokesperson said: "The minister recognises the concerns raised by the local community and has and will continue to engage constructively with them in relation to this project."
Ms Hannan told Southern Highland News the change to the Stage Two Bowral Hospital upgrade lacked community consultation.
"I understand the frustration regarding this project," Ms Hannan said.
"My aim will be to ask for a new Clinical Services Plan (CSP) and ensure there is a plan for the increasing population we have in Wollondilly and the Southern Highlands.
"The new suggestion from Public Health First after the meeting to pause the work is new and while it wasn't raised as an option in the meeting I will of course represent the community with their concern and will be sending it to the minister," she said.
Ms Hannan said her focus was on the need for additional services.
"That is what I will be working towards," she said.
Ms Tuckerman said she had also made further representations to Mr Park, which highlighted the community's concerns around the master plan for the hospital redevelopment.
"I am grateful that the minister came to meet with advocates and hear the robust discussion," she said.
"I look forward to his response."
