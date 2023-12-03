The Marulan Book Exchange is a monthly event run by local volunteers. It provides a valuable resource for locals and visitors alike, and is one of the last NSW book exchanges. Bring your books and grab some new titles. It's on Saturday, December 9 from 10am to 3pm at 93 George Street, Marulan. Phone 0409 244 574. Email 34greenhills@gmail.com.
Written by Roald Dahl, adapted for the stage by David Wood & directed by Annie Bilton.Witness Roald Dahl's classic children's story burst to life on stage. The Witches are ruled by the powerful Grand High Witch, who arrives in England to organise her plan to turn all the children into mice. Can Brunhilde and her grandmother save the day? The show will be taking place at 52 Goldsmith Street, Goulburn on Friday, December 9 from 7.30pm. Email liedertheatre@gmail.com. Phone 4821 5066.
Race Night is back at Goulburn Speedway. The event will be an action packed night with RSA Junior Sedans, F500's, Production Sedans and GP's all in one night. The showcase of cars will be taking place at Goulburn Speedway, Speedway Rd, Goulburn on Friday, December 9 from 4pm. Email tk.kactus@bigpond.com. Phone 0408 480 713.
Suspended Moment brings together new works by artists Frances Barrett, Sally Rees and Giselle Stanborough- the three recipients of Suspended Moment: The Katthy Cavaliere Fellowship. Established in the name of Italian-born, Australian artist Katthy Cavaliere (1972-2012), the fellowship was a one-off opportunity that provided support to Australian women artists working at the nexus of performance and installation. Curated by Daniel Mudie Cunningham, 'Suspended Moment' contextualises key works by Cavaliere alongside the fellowship artists who benefited from her enduring legacy. A Carriageworks and Museums and Galleries of NSW touring exhibition, curated by Daniel Mudie Cunningham, developed in partnership with the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art, Melbourne and the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona), Hobart. This project has been assisted by the Australian Government through the Australia Council for the Arts, its arts funding and advisory body. This project is assisted by the Australian Government's Visions of Australia program. The program will be running from Friday, December 1 at 184 Bourke Street from 9am. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
The biannual Library book sale is back in December with a special Christmas edition. Plenty of quality second-hand items available for sale, including fiction, non-fiction, large print, audio books, children's books, and lots more. Everything is $2.00 or fill a bag for $10.00. The book sale takes place during normal Library opening hours, and ends on Saturday 9 December or when stocks run out. The sale will be taking place at 184-194 Bourke Street on Friday, December 1 from to Saturday, December 9 from 10am. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.
'Soil Breathes' is a portrait of the region's soil. An installation from emerging artist Sophia Dacy-Cole, this exhibition utilises audio-visual and tactile components to explore the scale of soil. Microscopic images, recorded sounds, and smells were all collected at the property in Wamboin, Australia where the artist currently resides, just northeast of Canberra. The images were taken from tablespoons of topsoil, dug out of the humic leaf litter layer, and photographed under the scope while still wet. The sounds were taken from that same layer: the microphone buried between layers of damp soil sedimentation.According to the AIATSIS map of Indigenous Australia, Wamboin sits under Ngunawal traditional custodianship. The map also suggests close borders with Ngarigo, Gundungurra, Wiradjuri and Yuin mobs. There is also a Ngambri land claim over the region. This is loved and known earth. In the years following colonisation, 4.4 billion tonnes of topsoil have been lost across Australia, mostly due to sheep, cattle, and other European agro-practices. The exhibition will be taking place at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn from Saturday, Decemeber 2 from 9am. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
Andrew Geoffrey Kwabena Moss is a writer and teacher who has lived in the UK, Japan and currently Australia. Of Anglo-Ghanaian heritage, his work seeks to explore and challenge landscapes, complex identities and the social constructs of race. Andrew is a member of the ACT Writers' Centre and has previously had work published by Afropean, People in Harmony, Fly on the Wall Press, Fair Acre Press, Golden Walkman, Beliveau Books, Poor Yorick Literary Journal, GMGA Publishing, The Good Life Review, Red Penguin Books, Scissortail Press, The Minison Project, dyst Literary Journal, Sound the Abeng, Rigorous, Wingless Dreamer, Litoria Press and The Caribbean Writer. Andrew describes the practice of writing as speaking from the intimate chambers of the soul to reveal the redemptive power of storytelling and community through words designed to inspire, entertain, and provoke thoughtful responses. The exhibit will be taking place from Saturday, December 2 at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn from 9am. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
This unique exhibition is a themed 'Out of the Box' display of Gallery on Track members showcasing their interpretation of their work within this theme. Various artists and artisans will contribute to the exhibition. The exhibition will be taking place at 2 Blackshaw Road from Sunday, December 3 from 10am. Email galleryontrack@gmail.com. Phone 4822 7889.
Join the New South Wales Police Band for a rousing performance of all your Christmas favourites. Celebrate the festive season with an hour-long concert followed by tea, coffee, and cake in the Meeting Place. The New South Police Band is regarded as the state band of NSW and has recently celebrated their 125th Anniversary. The Band is a full-time unit of the NSW Police Force and is the country's oldest concert band. Made up of 32 players, the Band provides musical support to NSW State Government and Police Events. Under the Command of Senior Sergeant Graham Dickman and Director of Music John Saunders the Band fulfils over 200 engagements each year including outdoor concerts, school visits/workshops, Community events, recitals, street parades, charitable events and various prestigious ceremonies including 'Ticker Tape' Parades for Australian sporting teams, Commonwealth and Olympic athletes as well as performing for visiting Heads of State, Royalty, Prime Ministers & Presidents.The Band boasts great diversity and can provide musical support as a Wind Band, Concert Band with Vocalist, Marching Band, Big Band, Rock Band, Dixieland Group, Ragtime ensemble, Jazz Trio, Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combo as well as Wind, Brass, Clarinet Quintets a Saxophone Quartet and various duos. The show will be kicking off on 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Tuesday, December 5 from 3pm. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
Join the Goulburn Inclusion Forum in celebrating the 'International Day of People with Disability.' Be sure not to miss the Grand Opening at 10am. Experience a diverse array of activities, including inclusive basketball games, lively Zumba sessions, engaging art activities, face painting, balloon art, Santa and complimentary sausage sizzle, ice cream and more. Explore displays from local emergency services, featuring representatives from the Police and NSW Fire & Rescue. Additionally, don't miss the exciting display of an earth moving truck and digger simulator. This inclusive free event extends a warm welcome to all members of the community, including schools and community groups. Come together for a day of celebration, education, and unity. The event is made possible by the generosity of its sponsors. The day will be kicking off from 9.30am at 45 Braidwood Road on Tuesday, December 5. Email fiyoung@uniting.org. Phone 0403 957 591.
Come meet fellow bookworms and discuss your favourite book of the month with the Genre Book Club's monthly gathering. While there is a theme for each month, what you read is up to you. The Genre Book Club takes place on Tuesday, December 5 from 5.30pm at 184/194 Bourke Street, Goulburn. Phone 4823 4432.
The Goulburn Club hosts an open mic night on the second Friday of each month. Everyone is welcome and anyone can get on stage. Performers including musicians, singer/songwriters, poets, and comedians are encouraged to join in and show off their talent. Soloists and groups regularly appear and the variety is always entertaining. Each act performs for 10 to 15 minutes. Simply turn up and put your name on the whiteboard to secure a spot. The next open mic night is on Friday, December 8 at 7.30pm to 10.30pm. It's at Market Street, Goulburn. Phone 4821 2043.
Come and see the best junior hockey players face off in the state championships. Hockey has been played in New South Wales since the early 1900's. The NSW Men's and Women's Hockey Associations were formed in 1908, followed by the NSW Junior Hockey Association in 1960. These Associations eventually merged in 2004, forming a single administrative entity, known as Hockey NSW. Today, Hockey NSW comprises 27 Associations and approximately 30,000 registered hockey players in regional and metropolitan NSW. The player base represents men, women, boys and girls ranging from five years of age in introductory programs to players aged over sixty five in Masters Programs. Hockey NSW is even prouder of the fact that hockey can be considered the only true family game.Competitors will be travelling from Nepean, Parkes, Illawarra, South Coast, Sydney, Dubbo, Grafton, Bathurst, Port Macquarie, Newcastle as well as local Goulburn teams. The championships will be kicking off from Friday, December 8 from 9am at 45 Braidwood Road. Email nathan.w@hockeynsw.com.au. Phone 9764 1911.
