Goulburn Post
Monday, 4 December 2023
From a car show to a new exhibition, here's what's on in Goulburn this week

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated December 4 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 9:03am
Give a book, get a book this week in Marulan. Image by Pexels.
Marulan Book Exchange

Share your favourite books

The Marulan Book Exchange is a monthly event run by local volunteers. It provides a valuable resource for locals and visitors alike, and is one of the last NSW book exchanges. Bring your books and grab some new titles. It's on Saturday, December 9 from 10am to 3pm at 93 George Street, Marulan. Phone 0409 244 574. Email 34greenhills@gmail.com.

