Two-truck crash on Hume Highway in Breadalbane, travel with caution

Motorists are advised to travel with caution along the Hume Highway in Breadalbane, following a two-truck crash.
The crash took place along Lerida Road North at about 9am, and one northbound lane is closed.
Emergency services and Transport for NSW are on the scene.
Motorists are advised to reduce their speed when travelling through the area.
They are also advised to be ready to merge.
More to come.
